Ratan Tata passes away: 9 things he will be remembered for

India News
Ratan Tata is no more. He has left behind a legacy that India will be proud of. Let's know about 10 such things, due to which Ratan Tata will always be remembered.
Ratan Tata launched the Tata Nano car for the middle class family of India. It was the cheapest car in the world.
Ratan Tata acquired the Jaguar Land Rover company. Today Land Rover cars of Tata Group are sold all over the world.
The world knows about Ratan Tata's love for dogs. He built a dog hospital in Mumbai at a cost of 165 crores. There is a facility to treat 200 dogs simultaneously here.
Ratan Tata built hospitals in the name of Tata Memorial for the treatment of cancer in many cities including Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Varanasi.
It is the result of Ratan Tata's visionary thinking that Tata started making electric cars in India when other big companies were not thinking about it.
Ratan Tata expanded the Tata Group. Under his leadership, TCS became a major company in the IT sector.
More than 65% of the Tata Group's profits are donated to charitable causes including healthcare, education and employee welfare.
After the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks, Tata ensured that the employees of the Taj Hotel continued to receive their salaries even though the hotel was closed for repairs.
Ratan Tata was a licensed pilot. He became the first Indian to fly the F-16 Falcon fighter jet in 2007.