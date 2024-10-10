India News

Ratan Tata passes away: 9 things he will be remembered for

India is proud of Ratan Tata's legacy

Ratan Tata is no more. He has left behind a legacy that India will be proud of. Let's know about 10 such things, due to which Ratan Tata will always be remembered.

1. Tata Nano

Ratan Tata launched the Tata Nano car for the middle class family of India. It was the cheapest car in the world.

2. Acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover

Ratan Tata acquired the Jaguar Land Rover company. Today Land Rover cars of Tata Group are sold all over the world.

3. Hospital for pets

The world knows about Ratan Tata's love for dogs. He built a dog hospital in Mumbai at a cost of 165 crores. There is a facility to treat 200 dogs simultaneously here.

4. Cancer Hospital

Ratan Tata built hospitals in the name of Tata Memorial for the treatment of cancer in many cities including Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Varanasi.

5. Electric car

It is the result of Ratan Tata's visionary thinking that Tata started making electric cars in India when other big companies were not thinking about it.

6. Expanded the Tata Group

Ratan Tata expanded the Tata Group. Under his leadership, TCS became a major company in the IT sector.

7. Philanthropic work

More than 65% of the Tata Group's profits are donated to charitable causes including healthcare, education and employee welfare.

8. Welfare of employees

After the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks, Tata ensured that the employees of the Taj Hotel continued to receive their salaries even though the hotel was closed for repairs.

9. Flew fighter jet F-16

Ratan Tata was a licensed pilot. He became the first Indian to fly the F-16 Falcon fighter jet in 2007.

