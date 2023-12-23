India News

Planning a boozy house party in Noida? license required or face fines!

Licenses Essential for Booze Party

Even at home or community venues, without a requisite liquor license, forewarning potential legal proceedings and fines for non-compliance.

Illegal Liquor Warning

Any provision of liquor sans a license, whether sourced from Uttar Pradesh or external territories, is deemed unlawful.

Licensing Process: Obtaining Permissions

Navigating the licensing system involves acquiring "occasional licenses," dividing for smaller house parties and larger-scale events at community halls or restaurants.

License Fees and Validity

A fee of Rs 4,000 suffices for smaller gatherings, while larger events necessitate an Rs 11,000 license fee, both permits holding validity for a single day.

Purposeful License Enforcement

The implementation rationale is twofold: ensuring the authenticity of served liquor and compelling local procurement, limited for consumption exclusively within the state.

Reporting and Assistance

The Excise Department has established a helpline (8882120733) for residents to report any consumption of illegal narcotics or drugs during festivities

