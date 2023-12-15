India News

Parliament Breach: Connecting the Dots

Investigators have pieced together a sequence of events that eventually led to the breaching of Parliament security, leaving the nation in shock.

On December 10, Sagar reached Delhi from Lucknow via Gomti Express, while Amol reached via Mumbai on Swaraj Express. Neelam journeyed from Hisar, and Lalit arrived from Kolkata.

They convened at a metro station and proceeded to the residence of Vishal, a friend of the alleged mastermind, Manoranjan.

On December 11, Manoranjan arrived on a flight from Mysore and headed to Vishal's residence in Gurugram.

Accused Amol procured 4-5 smoke canisters from Latur in Maharashtra and handed them over to Sagar.

He discreetly concealed pamphlets in his shoes, intending to distribute them after the smoke canisters were released.

Allegedly, Sagar had the shoes modified with a hidden cavity in Lucknow, which was sealed by a local cobbler.

The entire group purportedly gathered at India Gate for a meeting where it was decided that Sagar and Manoranjan would enter Parliament with smoke canisters.

The remaining members - Neelam, Amol, and Lalit - were assigned to protest outside Parliament. Decision was made not to throw the smoke canisters but to hold them in their hands

Subsequently, Sagar and Manoranjan entered Parliament, deploying smoke bombs, Amol and Neelam released smoke bombs outside Gate No 2-3. Lalit did a Facebook Live.

