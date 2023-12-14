India News

Kerala rape and murder case: Top cases that stirred public outcry

Aluva rape case

A five-year-old was brutally raped and killed in Aluva. The accused has been sentenced to death by Ernakulam Court.

Soumya Case:

A 23-year-old woman was raped and killed during her journey on a passenger train from Ernakulam to Shornur on February 1, 2011. 

Jisha case:

A 29-year-old Dalit girl was found dead at her home in Perumbavoor. Her body was mutilated and her body parts, including the genitals, bore stab wounds.

Idukki rape and murder:

A six-year-old was raped and strangled to death in Idukki. The Kattappana court acquitted the accused by saying the police had failed to prove the case as a murder.

Kerala recorded 983 cases of sexual assault from January 2023

Highest cases:

State Crime Records Bureau revealed that  most of the POCSO cases registered in the state were reported in the Thiruvananthapuram district
 

