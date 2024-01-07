Kavaratti get's first on-grid Solar Power Plant

India News
PM Narendra Modi dedicated region's first on-grid solar project with state-of-the-art Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) technology.
These two installations of Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) have a combined solar capacity of 1.7 MW and an advanced 1.4 MWh battery storage facility.
The solar power plant will help reduce dependency on the Diesel-based Power Generation plant at Kavaratti.
The LEDA will now harness power from these solar plants, marking a pivotal shift from diesel-based power to a sustainable, eco-friendly energy source for the region.
The initiative is projected to yield commercial savings of approximately Rs. 250 crores.
The substantial reduction of diesel consumption by up to 190 lakh litres and the offsetting of 58,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions for Lakshadweep.
The SECI, a Miniratna Category-I Central Public Sector Unit under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is developing several renewable energy resources.