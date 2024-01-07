India News

Kavaratti get's first on-grid Solar Power Plant

Image credits: Twitter/SECI

First on-grid solar project

PM Narendra Modi dedicated region's first on-grid solar project with state-of-the-art Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) technology.

Image credits: Twitter/SECI

Solar capacity and battery storage

These two installations of Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) have a combined solar capacity of 1.7 MW and an advanced 1.4 MWh battery storage facility.
 

Image credits: X/SECI

How will the solar plant help?

The solar power plant will help reduce dependency on the Diesel-based Power Generation plant at Kavaratti.

Image credits: X/SECI

Lakshadweep Energy Development Agency

The LEDA will now harness power from these solar plants, marking a pivotal shift from diesel-based power to a sustainable, eco-friendly energy source for the region.

Image credits: X

What will be the commercial savings?

The initiative is projected to yield commercial savings of approximately Rs. 250 crores.

Image credits: X

Significance of green energy

The substantial reduction of diesel consumption by up to 190 lakh litres and the offsetting of 58,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions for Lakshadweep.

Image credits: X

Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited

The SECI, a Miniratna Category-I Central Public Sector Unit under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is developing several renewable energy resources. 

Image credits: Getty
