7 tips to keep yourself protected from COVID new variant JN.1

Symptoms to look out for

This sub variant frequently causes fever, runny nose, sore throats, and headaches. In addition, severe nausea, vomiting, exhaustion, and appetite loss are possible.  

1. Wear proper mask

Ensure your mask covers your nose, mouth, and chin. Avoid masks with valves. Store your mask in a clean plastic bag when not in use.

2. Get vaccination

Get vaccinated and adhere to local vaccination guidance.

3. Avoid 3Cs

Avoid the 3Cs: Closed spaces, Crowded places, and Close contact.

4. Maintain hygiene

Regularly clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

5. Sneeze properly

Cover your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze.

6. Cover while sneezing or coughing

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, disposing of tissues immediately.

7. Maintain social distancing

Keep a distance of at least 1 meter from others, even if they don't show symptoms.

