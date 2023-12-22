India News
This sub variant frequently causes fever, runny nose, sore throats, and headaches. In addition, severe nausea, vomiting, exhaustion, and appetite loss are possible.
Ensure your mask covers your nose, mouth, and chin. Avoid masks with valves. Store your mask in a clean plastic bag when not in use.
Get vaccinated and adhere to local vaccination guidance.
Avoid the 3Cs: Closed spaces, Crowded places, and Close contact.
Regularly clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
Cover your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze.
Keep a distance of at least 1 meter from others, even if they don't show symptoms.