Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has vowed that by 2026 the state will end the abhorrent practice of child marriage.
Historically, Assam has higher Infant Mortality Rate and Maternal Mortality Rate than national average. The reason? Child marriage
The Assam government has started a massive crackdown against those who indulge in child marriage.
Over 5000 people have been arrested by the Assam Police in multiple phases
Assam government has also designated Gram Panchayat Secretaries as Child Marriage Prevention (Prohibition) officers.
The crackdown has seen 33.4% decline in maternal deaths and 14.7% decline in child deaths when compared to last year