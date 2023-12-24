India News

5 Indian Cities named in 'Best Food Cities in World'

Taste Atlas

Taste Atlas, an online travel guide, recently compiled a list of cities with the best food in the world.

5 Indian Cities

Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, and Lucknow ranked in the top 100 of Taste Atlas' Best Food Cities in the World.

Two Indian Cities in top 50

The two Indian cities that have made it to the top 50 are Mumbai and Hyderabad, at number 35th and 39th, respectively.

Rankings

While Delhi bagged the 56th spot, Chennai and Lucknow came in at 65th and 92nd.

Special foods

While Delhi and Mumbai are popular for their variety of chaats, Hyderabad is known for its Biryani, and Chennai for its delectable Dosa and Idli.

Lucknow

Lucknow is quite known for the delectable Mughlai dishes that include Kebabs and biryani.

