Javier Mascherano turns 40: Top 10 inspiring quotes by the Argentine

Leadership Style

"Leadership is not about being the best. It's about making others better.

Role in the team

"I always try to give my best for the team, whether it's as a midfielder or a defender. It's about what's best for the team.

Work Ethic

"Hard work and dedication are the keys to success. You have to be willing to sacrifice and push yourself to achieve your goals.

On his time at Barcelona

"Playing for Barcelona has been the highlight of my career. It's a privilege to be part of such a successful and historic club.

Teamwork

"Football is a team sport. Individual talent is important, but without teamwork, you cannot achieve success.

Passion for Football

"Football is more than just a game for me. It's a passion, a way of life.

Overcoming Challenges

"Every challenge is an opportunity to learn and grow. It's about how you respond to difficulties that defines you.

International Career

"Playing for Argentina has always been a dream. Representing my country on the world stage is an incredible honour.

Legacy

"I hope to be remembered as someone who gave everything for his team, who always played with passion and commitment."

Retirement

"Retirement is not the end, but a new beginning. It's time to explore new opportunities and challenges.

