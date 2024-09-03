Food

Foods Rich in Vitamin C

100 grams of orange contains 53 micrograms of vitamin C. Let's get to know the foods that contain more vitamin C than oranges.

Image credits: Getty

Indian Gooseberry

100 grams of Indian gooseberry contains 600 micrograms of vitamin C. They are good for boosting immunity and skin health.

Image credits: Getty

Guava

100 grams of guava contains 228 micrograms of vitamin C. They help boost immunity and protect eye health.

Image credits: Getty

Red Bell Pepper

100 grams of red bell pepper contains 190 micrograms of vitamin C. They are good for boosting immunity and eye health.

Image credits: Getty

Kiwi

100 grams of kiwi contains 93 micrograms of vitamin C. They are good for boosting immunity and skin health.

Image credits: Getty

Strawberry

100 grams of strawberry contains 58 micrograms of vitamin C. Also rich in antioxidants and fiber, strawberries are good for immunity and heart health.

Image credits: Getty

Papaya

100 grams of papaya contains 61 micrograms of vitamin C. Papaya, which is rich in antioxidants and fiber, is good for improving digestion and skin health.

Image credits: Getty

Curry Leaves

100 grams of curry leaves contains 80 micrograms of vitamin C.

Image credits: Getty
