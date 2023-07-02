Triptii Dimri-Karnesh Ssharma break-up rumours: Actress shares cryptic post about iving on her own terms

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Triptii Dimri-Karnesh Ssharma break-up rumours: Actress shares cryptic post about living on her own terms

    People have been speculating about Triptii Dimri and Anushka Sharma's brother, Karnesh Sharma's break up since early this weekend. Amidst all these rumours, the Bulbul actress has made a cryptic post about living on her own terms and not listening to 'people talking'. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    First Published Jul 2, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

    The Qala star shared a cryptic Instagram story amidst her break up rumours with Anushka Sharma’s brother, Karnesh Ssharma, about living life on your own terms and ignoring all gossip that people spin about you. The rumours started earlier this weekend, but none of them have yet addressed these rumours. However, Triptii’s cryptic post seems to be related to this rumour of her relationship. The post, Triptii Dimri shared read, “People are going to talk about you no matter what you do, so you might as well do whatever brings you joy." And after a few hours, she shared a series of photos and videos in which she was seen on vacation.

    The Instagram post which she made was of her enjoying a holiday on the mountain, taking a stroll through the forest and picking fruits from the ground. Triptii wore a comfy pair of white pants with a black tank top the series. She shared the photos with the dove emoji, hinting at peace.

    With Triptii Dimri and Karnesh Ssharma unfollowing each other on Instagram, began the speculations of their break up. They also deleted several pictures of each other together. Triptii’s character poster from Bulbbul is also missing from Karnesh’s Instagram.

    Dimri made her debut in the film industry with the movie Laila Majnu in 2018. After this, Anushka Sharma’s production, Bulbul, gave her a lot of recognition for her captivating performance. Last year her performance in the movie Qala was also talked about a lot. Next, she will be seen in the movie Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor.

    Karnesh is an Indian film producer and co-founder of Clean Slate Filmz. He is known for his collaborations with his sister, actress-producer Anushka Sharma. Together, they have produced critically acclaimed films like "NH10," "Pari," and "Bulbbul."

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
