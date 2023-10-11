Entertainment

Stomach infection-7 Best remedies for speedy recovery

A stomach infection, also known as gastroenteritis, can be uncomfortable and disruptive. Here are seven of the best remedies to help alleviate symptoms and speed up recovery.

Over-the-Counter Medications

Over-the-counter medications like anti-diarrheal or antacids can sometimes provide symptom relief. Consult a healthcare professional before using any medicines.

BRAT Diet

The BRAT diet, consisting of bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast, can be gentle on the stomach. These bland, low-fiber foods can help reduce nausea.
 

Rest

Give your body the rest it needs to recover. Adequate sleep and relaxation can help your immune system fight off the infection more effectively.
 

Peppermint

Peppermint tea or peppermint oil capsules may provide relief from stomach cramps and help relax the digestive tract.
 

Probiotics

Probiotics, found in yoghurt or available as supplements, can help restore the balance of good bacteria in your gut, which the infection may disrupt.

Ginger

Ginger has natural anti-nausea and anti-inflammatory properties. You can consume it as ginger tea, ginger ale, or ginger candies to help alleviate nausea and inflammation.
 

Hydration

Dehydration is a common concern with stomach infections due to vomiting and diarrhoea. Drinking clear fluids, such as water, clear broths, or oral rehydration solutions.

