 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Sherlyn Chopra said once she slept with people for money; Read more

Throwback Thursday: Sherlyn Chopra back in 2012 confessed that she used to sleep with people for money once upon a time. She enjoyed the quick bucks that she made out of it

Image credits: Instagram/Twitter

Confessional Tweets

Sherlyn Chopra admitted to engaging in paid sexual encounters in the past for financial gain

Image credits: Twitter

Intent Behind Confession

She had clarified that her intent is not for sympathy or to change public perception. She also posed for US adult magazine Playboy

Image credits: Instagram

Receiving Requests

She had revealed that she was receiving requests for paid physical intimacy via her social media and website

Image credits: Instagram

Memory of Experiences

She had claimed that she doesn't remember any specifics from these encounters

Image credits: Instagram

Career Trajectory

Despite a lack of success in Bollywood, she gained attention from a nude photoshoot for Playboy

Image credits: Instagram

Timed Confession

Her confession coincided with a similar revelation from Poonam Pandey, who also made such claims during the same time, suggesting a planned effort

Image credits: Instagram

Controversy

Sherlyn Chopra is known for her controversial statements and bold photo shoots

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One