Sherlyn Chopra said once she slept with people for money; Read more

Throwback Thursday: Sherlyn Chopra back in 2012 confessed that she used to sleep with people for money once upon a time. She enjoyed the quick bucks that she made out of it
Sherlyn Chopra admitted to engaging in paid sexual encounters in the past for financial gain
She had clarified that her intent is not for sympathy or to change public perception. She also posed for US adult magazine Playboy
She had revealed that she was receiving requests for paid physical intimacy via her social media and website
She had claimed that she doesn't remember any specifics from these encounters
Despite a lack of success in Bollywood, she gained attention from a nude photoshoot for Playboy
Her confession coincided with a similar revelation from Poonam Pandey, who also made such claims during the same time, suggesting a planned effort
Sherlyn Chopra is known for her controversial statements and bold photo shoots