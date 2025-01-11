Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's luxurious Mumbai home

About Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh is a highest-paid actress and singer. Her songs garner millions of views on YouTube.

Akshara Singh's photos in the living room

Beautiful photos of Akshara Singh adorn a wall in her living room.

Indoor plants add a touch of nature

Akshara Singh's luxurious home features indoor plants, bringing nature indoors.

Akshara's spacious home

Akshara Singh's home features light cream walls and yellow-shaded furniture.

Where Akshara Singh shoots reels?

A large, luxurious sofa in Akshara Singh's hall is a family gathering spot and here is where the shoot reels.

The spacious bedroom

Akshara Singh values comfort and enjoys a cozy bed in her spacious bedroom.

The designated temple area

Akshara Singh's home has a dedicated temple area where she places Ganesha every year.

Akshara Singh enjoys gardening

Akshara Singh, a nature lover, enjoys sunbathing in her building's garden.

Skyscrapers surround Akshara's apartment

Akshara Singh lives a luxurious life with her family in Navi Mumbai, enjoying sea views.

Sunlight in the open area

The apartment's open area is where her mother often does yoga.

Dining area

Akshara Singh's dining area features comfortable chairs with net instead of cushions.

