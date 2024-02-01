Entertainment

Is 'Animal' star Triptii Dimri getting married? Read THIS

Tripti Dimri on marriage: Actress Tripti Dimri is well-known in Bollywood. She is now enjoying the success of her 2023 film Animal.

Image credits: instagram

Is 'Animal' star Triptii Dimri getting married? Read THIS

Despite her little appearance in the film, Triptii's career has been drastically transformed. The 29-year-old star has not only wowed audiences with her acting abilities,

Image credits: instagram

Is 'Animal' star Triptii Dimri getting married? Read THIS

Many like her simplicity and stunning appearance in the movie.

Image credits: instagram

Is 'Animal' star Triptii Dimri getting married? Read THIS

Amid all the attention, the actress was recently asked about settling down in her personal life, and she responded as follows.

Image credits: instagram

Is 'Animal' star Triptii Dimri getting married? Read THIS

During one of her interviews, the actress was asked about her ambitions to marry. Dimri responded without blinking.
 

Image credits: instagram

Is 'Animal' star Triptii Dimri getting married? Read THIS

She is now solely focused on her work, and marriage is a distant prospect.

Image credits: our own

Is 'Animal' star Triptii Dimri getting married? Read THIS

When questioned about her ideal husband, she replied, "I only want him to be a good human being." Money and fame will undoubtedly follow". 

Image credits: our own

Is 'Animal' star Triptii Dimri getting married? Read THIS

Triptii is currently one of the most Googled persons and is inundated with several offers. According to rumours, she has two projects in her kitty.

Image credits: our own

Is 'Animal' star Triptii Dimri getting married? Read THIS

Dharma's Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam starring Vicky Kushal and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala. Rajkumar Rao appears in a video.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One