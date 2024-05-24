Entertainment

Hardik Pandya, Natasha parted ways? Here's list of his ex-girlfriends

Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya is allegedly going through trying times with his wife Natasha Stankovic. Let's take a look back the women he allegedly dated before

Lisha Sharma

Hardik dated Kolkata model Lisha Sharma, going public with their romance. They split due to career focus as was reported

Lisha Sharma

Elli Avram

Hardik dated Big Boss star Elli Avram, known for her showbiz debut. Their long-term relationship included attending weddings together, even his brother's. Despite this, they split

Esha Gupta

Hardik and Esha's speculated romance, sparked by a chance encounter at a party, remained brief and they kept it private, often fueling media speculation

Urvashi Rautela

Pandya was linked with Bollywood's Urvashi Rautela sparked speculation. Unconfirmed, rumors hinted at a deeper connection, suggesting more than friendship

