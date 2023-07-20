Bawaal celeb review: Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor laud Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's performance in love story

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, who play the lead roles in the upcoming film Bawaal, are clearly the center of everyone's attention as the movie's release date draws nearer. The off-screen camaraderie and on-screen chemistry that they share is already making huge ripples in the entertainment industry. Both Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, who will be appearing on screen together for the first time in the upcoming film Bawaal, are overjoyed for a variety of compelling reasons. On Tuesday, June 18, a special screening of Bawaal was hosted in Mumbai for the who's who of Bollywood.

The screening of Bawaal was attended by a large number of famous people, including Karan Johar, one of Bollywood’s most successful film-makers, Atlee Kumar, director of Shah Rukh Khan starrer upcoming movie, Jawan, Nora Fatehi, and Tamannah Bhatia. After the screening was over, Varun and Janhvi's friends and coworkers in the entertainment industry took to their respective social media handles to lavish love and admiration on the "Bawaal" jodi, as well as to compliment the film and the actors' individual performances. On their Instagram stories, a number of famous people are currently giving a shoutout to share their enthusiastic reviews and comments. Both Varun and Janhvi have demonstrated their appreciation for the support and affection they have received by reposting on their respective Instagram stories the messages of appreciation that have been sent.

ALSO READ: Leonardo DiCaprio amazed by rare groundwater fish 'Pathala Eel Loach' captured by Malayali enthusiast

Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar Heap Praises on The ‘Bawaal’ Team

Janhvi Kapoor’s brother from her father’s first marriage, Arjun Kapoor lavished praises. He took to Instagram writing, “I thoroughly enjoyed this love story... it's a unique yet entertaining film_ it has a heart soul and a whole lot of entertainment yet it makes you wonder about relationships and life that's how simple it is... Maahol toh @varundvn and @janhvikapoor have set with career-best performances!!! Deftly handled and nurtured by @niteshtiwari22 sir!! Kudos to @nadiadwala grandson @ashwinyiyertiwari and @primevideoin. This one is memorable for all the right reasons..."

ALSO READ: Barbie: Ryan Gosling sends BTS star Jimin Ken’s guitar; sends him a special message

Film-maker Karan Johar wrote, “Possibly the most unusual and original love story you have seen in the mainstream... directed with nuance-abandon and yet so much restrain… it moved me in so many moments... proud film for Sajid to back and for @Amazonprimevideoin to house and the cherry on the cake is the career-best performances of @varundvn and @janhvikapoo… They are the heartbeat of Bawaal @niteshtlwari22 @nadiadwalagrandson." Varun Dhawan re-shared the message, thanking him.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra took to Instagram to write about director Nitesh Tiwari and asked Varun as to where was he hiding his performance. He wrote, “@niteshtiwari22 I love you bhai, dil baar baar Jeet lete ho (you win hearts) #bawaal outstanding and @varundvn Kya baat hai Kya baat hai Kaha chupa rakhi the yeh performance (what a performance, where were you hiding this talent till now)?? and @janhvikapoor so so well done, especially emotional scenes congratulations…"

Actor Elli Avram wrote, “@niteshtiwari22 @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala @amazonprime this film was lovely!!! Loved how it tapped important issues that can be seen in our society, but we hardly speak about or acknowledge, even as an individual we get stuck in a bubble. The funny moments were hilarious! And yes there's so much to learn from history....”

About Bawaal

Bawaal is a romance drama directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the roles of Ajay Dixit and Nisha, respectively. The film takes place in the urban core of Lucknow. The release date for Bawaal has been set on July 21 and will only be exclusively streamed on Amazon Prime