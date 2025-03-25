Abhishek Bachchan's young co-star Inayat Verma's shocking net worth

Entertainment
Nowadays, an actress is in the news, who is just 12 years old, but she owns assets worth crores of rupees. Know who this child artist is?
The 12-year-old millionaire girl is a topic of discussion among people these days. People are surprised that at such a young age, this girl allegedly has wealth of 13 crore rupees.
The girl about whom people are talking and everyone is surprised to know about her wealth is not an ordinary girl, but an emerging child artist of Bollywood.
This 12-year-old girl has interviewed Salman Khan in 2017 during 'Tubelight'. She has also interviewed cricketer Virat Kohli.
The name of this famous 12-year-old girl is Inayat Verma, who is a child artist. Born in Ludhiana in April 2012, Inayat's father's name is Mohit and mother's name is Monica Verma.
Inayat is studying at Kundan Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School. She participated in the reality show 'India's Best Dramebaaz' and allegedly received one lakh rupees for it.
Inayat Verma has appeared in films like 'Ludo', 'Shabash Mithu', 'Ajeeb Daastan', and 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar', and recently in 'Be Happy'.
