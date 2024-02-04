Entertainment

7 ways to be lucky and attract money

Here are seven symbolic artefacts that some people believe might bring riches.

A Citrine Crystal

Citrine is often associated with wealth and abundance in crystal healing traditions. Some believe carrying a small citrine crystal in your wallet can attract financial success.

A Personal Prosperity Symbol

Choose a tiny object that symbolises your prosperity. It might be a cultural emblem, a success token, or something else financially significant.

A Red Ribbon or String

In some cultures, the colour red is associated with good luck and prosperity. Tie a small red ribbon or string around your wallet to symbolize attracting financial success.

Greenery or a Money Plant Leaf

Green is commonly associated with money and wealth. Some people place a small leaf from a money plant in their wallets to symbolise prosperity.

A Lucky Charm or Symbol

Choose a lucky charm or emblem. A horseshoe, four-leaf clover, or personal wealth symbol might be used.

A Wealth Affirmation

Write a wealth and prosperity affirmation on a little piece of paper and put it in your wallet. Reminding yourself "I am abundant" or "Money flows to me effortlessly".

