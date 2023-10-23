RIP Bishan Singh Bedi: 10 memorable quotes by legendary Indian spinner

CRICKET
Regarded as one of the greatest left-arm spinners in the world, former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi passed away on Monday at the age of 77. Here's 10 of his iconic quotes:
"Cricket is a capricious game, but those who love it always seem to have room in their hearts for it."
"Spin bowling is a challenging art and it's a slow death for the batsmen. Spin bowling is all about variation and deception."
"I am of the view that Test cricket is the real cricket. If you don't have five days to commit to a match, don't play it."
"Cricket is a team game, but a captain plays a pivotal role. He's the one who takes the team forward."
"My father said, 'Cricket is for gents, not for shanties.' I've always tried to be a gentleman."
"I always say, no matter what you do in life, remember one thing - it's a poor mind that cannot think twice."
"For any sportsperson, their jersey number is an integral part of their identity. It represents who they are and the legacy they carry."
"When it comes to leadership, you need to command respect from your teammates."
"I can only hope that people of today's generation appreciate the purity and the craft of Test cricket."
"Life's not about how many breaths you take; it's about how many moments take your breath away."