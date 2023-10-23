CRICKET

RIP Bishan Singh Bedi: 10 memorable quotes by legendary Indian spinner

Image credits: Getty

Bishan Singh Bedi passes away at 77

Regarded as one of the greatest left-arm spinners in the world, former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi passed away on Monday at the age of 77. Here's 10 of his iconic quotes:

Image credits: Getty

1. On the game of cricket

"Cricket is a capricious game, but those who love it always seem to have room in their hearts for it."

Image credits: Getty

2. On spin bowling

"Spin bowling is a challenging art and it's a slow death for the batsmen. Spin bowling is all about variation and deception."

Image credits: Getty

3. On Test cricket

"I am of the view that Test cricket is the real cricket. If you don't have five days to commit to a match, don't play it."

Image credits: Getty

4. On captaincy

"Cricket is a team game, but a captain plays a pivotal role. He's the one who takes the team forward."

Image credits: Getty

5. On trying to be a gentleman

"My father said, 'Cricket is for gents, not for shanties.' I've always tried to be a gentleman."

Image credits: Getty

6. Life lesson from Bedi

"I always say, no matter what you do in life, remember one thing - it's a poor mind that cannot think twice."

Image credits: Getty

7. On value of the jersey

"For any sportsperson, their jersey number is an integral part of their identity. It represents who they are and the legacy they carry."

Image credits: Getty

8. On leadership

"When it comes to leadership, you need to command respect from your teammates."

Image credits: Getty

9. On future of Test cricket

"I can only hope that people of today's generation appreciate the purity and the craft of Test cricket."

Image credits: Getty

10. On making moments in life

"Life's not about how many breaths you take; it's about how many moments take your breath away."

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One