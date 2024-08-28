Wipro to Vodafone: Stocks to watch on August 28, 2024

Business
Wipro has expanded its cooperation with Dell Technologies to integrate Dell AI Factory with Wipro's Enterprise AI-Ready platform.
In a block deal on Tuesday, TPG sold a 3% share in Tata Technologies to its investment affiliate Rise Climate Sf Pte Ltd for Rs 1,230 crore.
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has approved a new Employee Stock Option and Performance Stock Unit Scheme 2024, which provides for up to 34.85 crore stock options and performance units.
SBI Cards and Payment Services' Chairman and Non-Executive Director Dinesh Khara has resigned, effective August 27.
The Board will meet on August 31 to discuss awarding bonus shares to equity shareholders.
Aditya Birla Capital invested Rs 300 crore on a rights basis in its subsidiary Aditya Birla Housing Finance.