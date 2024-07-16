Want to investment? Check out top 5 options for salaried persons

Business
Bank fixed deposits provide a secure way to earn interest income and ensure the repayment of the principal amount at the agreed-upon rates, regardless of any fluctuations.
Not only does investing in PPF make you eligible for tax deductions under Section 80C, but the interest earned and maturity amount are also tax-exempt.
The National Pension System (NPS) is a tax-saving scheme backed by the government, ideal for conservative investors aiming to create a retirement fund.
Preferable option for retail investors seeking long-term wealth creation through equities, especially when compared to fixed income instruments
An extension of EPF scheme, enabling EPF subscribers to make voluntary investments exceeding their mandatory EPF contributions. It is eligible for tax deductions under Section 80C.