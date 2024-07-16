Business

Want to investment? Check out top 5 options for salaried persons

Image credits: Freepik

1. Fixed Deposit

Bank fixed deposits provide a secure way to earn interest income and ensure the repayment of the principal amount at the agreed-upon rates, regardless of any fluctuations.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Public Provident Fund/PPF

Not only does investing in PPF make you eligible for tax deductions under Section 80C, but the interest earned and maturity amount are also tax-exempt.

Image credits: Freepik

3. National Pension System/NPS

The National Pension System (NPS) is a tax-saving scheme backed by the government, ideal for conservative investors aiming to create a retirement fund. 

Image credits: Freepik

4. Mutual Funds

Preferable option for retail investors seeking long-term wealth creation through equities, especially when compared to fixed income instruments

Image credits: Freepik

5. Voluntary Provident Fund/VPF

An extension of EPF scheme, enabling EPF subscribers to make voluntary investments exceeding their mandatory EPF contributions. It is eligible for tax deductions under Section 80C.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One