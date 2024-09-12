Tata Steel to Vedanta: Stocks to watch on September 12, 2024

Business
Tata Steel has received a £500 million grant from the UK government for the green steel project at its Port Talbot factory.
Vedanta has raised $900 million in a US dollar bond offering to repay outstanding debt. The bond, issued with a coupon rate of 10.875%, was highly oversubscribed.
The Delhi HC affirmed the grounding of three leased engines ordering their return to the lessors, affecting SpiceJet's fleet.
Ceat has launched a new Truck Bus Radial (TBR) production line at its Chennai plant, increasing daily production capacity and global market exposure.
EIL earned new orders worth Rs 4,681 crore in the first five months of FY2025, representing a 37% increase over the previous year.
NBCC cooperated with MTNL to create a 13.88-acre land lot in New Delhi. The project is valued at Rs 1,600 crore.