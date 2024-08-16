Business

Tata Steel to Hindustan Zinc: Stocks to watch on August 16, 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra

On Independence Day, August 15, 2024, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) announced the 'Thar Roxx' SUV, which starts at Rs 12.99 lakh.

Hinduja Global

Hinduja Global's net profit in the June quarter of FY25 increased mukti-fold to Rs 165.6 crore from Rs 14.9 crore year on year.

Hindustan Zinc

Vedanta plans to sell a 3.17 percent share in Hindustan Zinc via an offer-for-sale (OFS) from August 16 to 19.

SpiceJet

SpiceJet's June quarter profit plummeted 19.9 percent to Rs 158.2 crore, from Rs 197.6 crore the previous year. 

Tata Steel

Tata Steel purchased 115.92 crore shares of its Singapore-based company, T Steel Holdings Pte, for $182 million (Rs 1,528.24 crore). 

Hindustan Aeronautics

The state-owned military company reported a 77 percent increase in first-quarter profit to Rs 1,437 crore over the previous year.

