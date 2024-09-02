Tata Motors to Wipro: Stocks to watch on September 02, 2024

Business
The Board of Directors approved a 1:2 bonus issue of shares to shareholders, which means investors would receive one additional share for every two shares they own in the company.
Tata Motors reported overall sales of 71,693 units in August, a decrease from 78,010 units in the same month last year. Total CV sales decreased 15% to 27,207 units.
Shareholders have approved Krishnan Venkat Subramanian's appointment as MD and CEO of the firm.
A subsidiary of Biocon has gained US FDA approval for Sacubitril/Valsartan tablets and Daptomycin injectables.
Wipro has hired Srikumar Rao as the worldwide leader of its Engineering Edge Business Line, beginning October 5. This followed Harmeet Chauhan's resignation.
UBS Principal Capital Asia has sold a 1.14 percent investment in Dixon Technologies for an average price of Rs 13,178.47 per share, totaling Rs 904.1 crore.