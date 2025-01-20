Business

Tata Motors to Apollo: 5 Short-term stocks to buy for potential gains

1. Tata Motors Share Price Target

Axis Direct recommends Tata Motors with a 15-day target price of ₹830 and a stop-loss at ₹770.

2. Titagarh Rail Systems Target

Axis Direct recommends Titagarh Rail Systems for 5-15 days with a target of ₹1,250 and a stop-loss of ₹1,030.

3. Mahanagar Gas Share Price Target

Axis Direct recommends Mahanagar Gas with a 15-day target of ₹1,445 and a stop-loss of ₹1,285.

4. Apollo Micro Systems Target

Axis Direct recommends Apollo Micro Systems for 15 days with a target of ₹150 and a stop-loss of ₹126.

5. NBCC Share Price Target

Axis Direct recommends NBCC for 15 days with a target of ₹97.40 and a stop-loss of ₹87.80.

Note

Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.

Gold price RISES again on January 20: Check 24k latest price city-wise

Denta Water to Rexpro: 5 Upcoming IPOs and listings to watch next week

Gold Price RISES on January 19: Check latest updates and market trends

Singapore to Qatar-Top 10 countries with the Highest Per Capita Income