Tata Motors to Apollo: 5 Short-term stocks to buy for potential gains

Business
Axis Direct recommends Tata Motors with a 15-day target price of ₹830 and a stop-loss at ₹770.
Axis Direct recommends Titagarh Rail Systems for 5-15 days with a target of ₹1,250 and a stop-loss of ₹1,030.
Axis Direct recommends Mahanagar Gas with a 15-day target of ₹1,445 and a stop-loss of ₹1,285.
Axis Direct recommends Apollo Micro Systems for 15 days with a target of ₹150 and a stop-loss of ₹126.
Axis Direct recommends NBCC for 15 days with a target of ₹97.40 and a stop-loss of ₹87.80.
Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.
