SpiceJet to Vedanta: Stocks to watch out on July 16

SpiceJet

SpiceJet reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 127.4 crore for the fourth quarter of 2023-24. In 2022-23, the airline reported a net loss of Rs 124 crore.

Jio Financial Services

In Q1FY25, net profit increased by 0.64 percent to Rs 312.6 crore from Rs 310.6 crore. Its revenue fell 0.07% to Rs 417.8 crore from Rs 418.1 crore.

Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has approved the sale of its Pureit water purifying business to A O Smith India Water Products for $72 million (Rs 601 crore) in a slump sale transaction.

Vedanta

On July 15, Vedanta issued its Qualified Institution Placement (QIP) offering, at a floor price of Rs 461.26 per share.

PC Jewellers

IndusInd Bank accepted the company's one-time settlement plan for unpaid dues in cash, equity, securities release, and mortgaged properties.

Zee Entertainment

Shareholders have authorized plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore from a share sale.

