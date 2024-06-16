Residential to rental: Best properties to invest in 2024

Business
Look for areas with good infrastructure, amenities, and potential for future appreciation.
With changing housing preferences and economic uncertainties, rental properties continue to be a stable investment.
Properties in popular vacation destinations can offer attractive rental income, especially with the rebound in travel post-pandemic.
Offices and retail spaces in prime locations could see recovery and growth as businesses adapt to new work models and consumer behavior evolves.
Investing in industrial properties near major transportation hubs or logistics corridors could be lucrative.
Investing in properties with green certifications or retrofitting existing properties for sustainability could attract environmentally conscious tenants and buyers.