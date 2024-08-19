Raksha Bandhan 2024: Are Indian stock markets closed today?

Business
After a truncated week, the week starting from Monday is full of hopes among investors as the domestic stock market closed on a bullish note on Friday.
Monday is the festival of Raksha Bandhan. However, the Indian stock market, including the BSE and NSE, will remain open on August 19.
According to the BSE’s stock market holiday list, August 19 is a working day and the trading will take place as usual throughout the day.
Now, the next holiday will be on October 2 on account of ‘Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti’.
Friday’s rally in the stock market reversed all the last week’s losses, with both the Nifty and Sensex closing with gains of around 1 per cent.