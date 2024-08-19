Business

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Are Indian stock markets closed today?

Image credits: Freepik

Full of hope

After a truncated week, the week starting from Monday is full of hopes among investors as the domestic stock market closed on a bullish note on Friday. 

Image credits: iSTOCK

Indian market open today?

Monday is the festival of Raksha Bandhan. However, the Indian stock market, including the BSE and NSE, will remain open on August 19.

Image credits: iSTOCK

Working day

According to the BSE’s stock market holiday list, August 19 is a working day and the trading will take place as usual throughout the day.

Image credits: iSTOCK

When will the next holiday be?

Now, the next holiday will be on October 2 on account of ‘Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti’.

Image credits: iSTOCK

Friday market update

Friday’s rally in the stock market reversed all the last week’s losses, with both the Nifty and Sensex closing with gains of around 1 per cent.

Image credits: iSTOCK
