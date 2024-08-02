Ola Electric IPO opens: Take a look at Bhavish Aggarwal's net worth

Business
Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric Mobility Limited opened IPO for subscription today. Through IPO, the Softbank-backed company aims to raise around ₹6,145.56 crore from the IPO.
Bhavish helped start Ola Cabs and is now its CEO. He also began Ola Electric and OlaKrutrim, an AI company with a big language model that became India’s first AI unicorn in 2024.
At IIT Bombay, he earned bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering. He worked as Research Intern and then Assistant Researcher at Microsoft Research India.
While Aggarwal was in a bad taxi, he had the idea for a taxi business. He and Ankit Bhati started Ola Cabs together in 2010.
Soon, they launched their app and bagged a $5 million investment from Tiger Global Management.
Bhavish Aggarwal took Ola to new heights, even though he came from a small town and a poor background. It is thought that Bhavish Aggarwal is worth about Rs 11,700 crore.