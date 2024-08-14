Nykaa to Vedanta: Stocks to watch on August 14

Business
Hero MotoCorp's consolidated net profit increased by 47.3 percent yearly to Rs 1,032 crore in the first quarter of FY25.
Headed by Anil Agarwal, Vedanta is set to sell its 2.6% share in Hindustan Zinc through a stock exchange auction.
Piramal Enterprises recorded a net profit of Rs 181 crore in Q1FY25, down 64 percent year on year, owing to a one-time gain of Rs 855 crore.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the operator of the Nykaa brand, recorded a net profit of Rs 13.64 crore for Q1FY25.
The company's consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders increased by roughly 12% to Rs 555 crore in the quarter under review, boosted by significant gold-loan growth.
The total sales for July grew by 2.1 percent on year to 64,929 units. However, production decreased by 1.2% to 69,138 units, while exports decreased by 40.4% to 1,515 units.