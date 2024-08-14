Business

Nykaa to Vedanta: Stocks to watch on August 14

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp's consolidated net profit increased by 47.3 percent yearly to Rs 1,032 crore in the first quarter of FY25.

Vedanta

Headed by Anil Agarwal, Vedanta is set to sell its 2.6% share in Hindustan Zinc through a stock exchange auction.

Piramal Enterprises

Piramal Enterprises recorded a net profit of Rs 181 crore in Q1FY25, down 64 percent year on year, owing to a one-time gain of Rs 855 crore.

Nykaa

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the operator of the Nykaa brand, recorded a net profit of Rs 13.64 crore for Q1FY25.

Manappuram Finance

The company's consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders increased by roughly 12% to Rs 555 crore in the quarter under review, boosted by significant gold-loan growth.

Mahindra & Mahindra

The total sales for July grew by 2.1 percent on year to 64,929 units. However, production decreased by 1.2% to 69,138 units, while exports decreased by 40.4% to 1,515 units.

