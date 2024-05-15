Business

Nikhil Kamath net worth: Know his career, personal life and more

Image credits: Nikhil Kamath Instagram

Youngest billionaire

Nikhil Kamath, India’s youngest billionaire, leads the pack with a net worth of $3.1 billion, according to the Forbes Billionaires List 2024

School drop out

Born on September 5, 1986, in Karnataka, he discontinued formal schooling after completing the 10th standard, as reported.

His family

Born into a Konkani family in Shivamogga, Karnataka, had a father, U.R. Kamath, who served as an executive at Canara Bank, while his mother, Revathi, taught him to play the vena.

All about their business

Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, siblings pictured together, founded the discount brokerage Zerodha in 2010, significantly disrupting India’s brokerage market.

Other ventures

Their initiative Rainmatter, comprising a venture capital fund and incubator, focuses on investing in fintech companies and endeavors championing financial inclusion.

His favourite city

He said that Bengaluru is his favourite city despite some challenges that people face in the country's startup capital. 

