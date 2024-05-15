Nikhil Kamath net worth: Know his career, personal life and more

Business
Nikhil Kamath, India’s youngest billionaire, leads the pack with a net worth of $3.1 billion, according to the Forbes Billionaires List 2024
Born on September 5, 1986, in Karnataka, he discontinued formal schooling after completing the 10th standard, as reported.
Born into a Konkani family in Shivamogga, Karnataka, had a father, U.R. Kamath, who served as an executive at Canara Bank, while his mother, Revathi, taught him to play the vena.
Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, siblings pictured together, founded the discount brokerage Zerodha in 2010, significantly disrupting India’s brokerage market.
Their initiative Rainmatter, comprising a venture capital fund and incubator, focuses on investing in fintech companies and endeavors championing financial inclusion.
He said that Bengaluru is his favourite city despite some challenges that people face in the country's startup capital.