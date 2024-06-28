Nagaland state lottery June 28, 2024: Dear Meghna winning number OUT

Business
Lotteries are legal in 13 states in India- Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam.
The winning number of Dear Meghna morning result is awaited and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.
Dear mountain evening result will be out at 6 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.
Dear Seagull night result be out at 8 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.
4th prize: Rs 250, 5th prize: Rs 120 and Consolation prize: Rs 1,000.
Lottery tickets can be purchased offline from a local agent or online through authorized merchants. There are a few online dealers where you may buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.