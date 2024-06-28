 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Business

Nagaland state lottery June 28, 2024: Dear Meghna winning number OUT

Lottery in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states in India- Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam.

Dear Meghna morning result

The winning number of Dear Meghna morning result is awaited and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

Dear mountain evening

Dear mountain evening result will be out at 6 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

Dear Seagull night result

Dear Seagull night result be out at 8 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

How much money will the other winners get?

4th prize: Rs 250, 5th prize: Rs 120 and Consolation prize: Rs 1,000.

How to buy Nagaland state lottery ticket

Lottery tickets can be purchased offline from a local agent or online through authorized merchants. There are a few online dealers where you may buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.

