6 easy ways to improve your funds performance

1. Diversify portfolio

By spreading your investments across various types of funds, you reduce the risk of being overly exposed to a single market segment. 

2. Age plays an important role

Younger investors, typically in their 20s and 30s, have the advantage of time, allowing them to recover from market downturns.

3. Investment objective

Your objectives could range from retirement planning to funding your children's education or simply wealth accumulation.

4. Opt for SIPs

SIPs allow you to invest a fixed amount regularly in a mutual fund of your choice. This method not only makes investing more manageable but also offers the benefits.

5. Funds with lower expense ratio

Expense ratio is annual fee charged by fund house to manage your investments. A lower expense ratio means more of your money working for you, potentially leading to higher return.

6. Keep a regular track

Investing in mutual funds is not a one-time activity; it requires regular monitoring and adjustments. Once you have invested, regularly check the performance of your funds.

