By spreading your investments across various types of funds, you reduce the risk of being overly exposed to a single market segment.
Younger investors, typically in their 20s and 30s, have the advantage of time, allowing them to recover from market downturns.
Your objectives could range from retirement planning to funding your children's education or simply wealth accumulation.
SIPs allow you to invest a fixed amount regularly in a mutual fund of your choice. This method not only makes investing more manageable but also offers the benefits.
Expense ratio is annual fee charged by fund house to manage your investments. A lower expense ratio means more of your money working for you, potentially leading to higher return.
Investing in mutual funds is not a one-time activity; it requires regular monitoring and adjustments. Once you have invested, regularly check the performance of your funds.