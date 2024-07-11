Business

5 factors to consider before starting investment in SIP

Image credits: Pexels

1. Past performance of the funds

When selecting optimal SIP for investment, it is essential to analyse return performance of these funds. It is advisable to review the trends over the past 5 to 10 years.

Image credits: Pexels

2. Determine your goal

Assessing the timeframe and required funds for these goals can guide your decision regarding the appropriate mutual fund category for investment.

Image credits: Pexels

3. Choose a fund house

Selecting a fund house holds the same level of significance as selecting a specific fund. It is essential to acquaint oneself with the range of schemes.

Image credits: Pexels

4. The AUM factor

Assets Under Management denotes a measurement indicating the scale of a mutual fund's portfolio, representing the aggregate value of all assets managed by a financial institution.

Image credits: Freepik

5. Understanding of expense ratio

Mutual funds with a high expense ratio have the potential to negatively impact your fund's performance. The expense ratio comprises the management fee and administrative costs.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One