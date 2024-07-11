Business
When selecting optimal SIP for investment, it is essential to analyse return performance of these funds. It is advisable to review the trends over the past 5 to 10 years.
Assessing the timeframe and required funds for these goals can guide your decision regarding the appropriate mutual fund category for investment.
Selecting a fund house holds the same level of significance as selecting a specific fund. It is essential to acquaint oneself with the range of schemes.
Assets Under Management denotes a measurement indicating the scale of a mutual fund's portfolio, representing the aggregate value of all assets managed by a financial institution.
Mutual funds with a high expense ratio have the potential to negatively impact your fund's performance. The expense ratio comprises the management fee and administrative costs.