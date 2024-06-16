 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Market Update: 5 hot stocks you should consider investing

1. HAL

Brokerage firm Jefferies gave a BUY rating on Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. The target for this stock has been set at Rs 5,725. The stock closed at Rs 5,199 on Friday (June 14).

2. Trent LTD

Kotak Securities gave ADD rating to this stock. Its target price is stated to be Rs 5,500. The stock closed at Rs 5,246 on June 14.
 

3. Mankind Pharma

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has recommended picking Mankind Pharma's stock. Its target is stated as Rs 2,650. The stock closed at Rs 2,228 on Friday.

4. Prestige Estates

Global brokerage firm CLSA has given a buy rating on Prestige Estates stocks. The target for this stock is Rs 2,320. On June 14, the stock closed at Rs 1,927.

5. Zomato

Global brokerage firm UBS has given a buy rating to Zomato's stock. The target price of this stock has been set at Rs 250. On June 14, the price of this stock closed at Rs 186.

When will the stock market open?

The stock market will now open on Tuesday (June 18). There will be no trading on Monday 17 June due to Bakrid. The market is closed on weekends i.e. Saturday and Sunday.

