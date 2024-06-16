Market Update: 5 hot stocks you should consider investing

Business
Brokerage firm Jefferies gave a BUY rating on Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. The target for this stock has been set at Rs 5,725. The stock closed at Rs 5,199 on Friday (June 14).
Kotak Securities gave ADD rating to this stock. Its target price is stated to be Rs 5,500. The stock closed at Rs 5,246 on June 14.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services has recommended picking Mankind Pharma's stock. Its target is stated as Rs 2,650. The stock closed at Rs 2,228 on Friday.
Global brokerage firm CLSA has given a buy rating on Prestige Estates stocks. The target for this stock is Rs 2,320. On June 14, the stock closed at Rs 1,927.
Global brokerage firm UBS has given a buy rating to Zomato's stock. The target price of this stock has been set at Rs 250. On June 14, the price of this stock closed at Rs 186.
The stock market will now open on Tuesday (June 18). There will be no trading on Monday 17 June due to Bakrid. The market is closed on weekends i.e. Saturday and Sunday.