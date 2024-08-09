LIC to Oil India: Stocks to watch on August 09

Business
New business premiums increased 26.96 percent to Rs 58,470 crore, up from Rs 46,052 crore in Q1FY24. The total annual premium equivalent (APE) grew by 21.3% to Rs 11,560 crore.
Oil India's profit for Q1 fell 9.1 percent year on year to Rs 1,466.8 crore from Rs 1,613.4 crore. However, income, excluding excise duty, increased 17.7% to Rs 5,331.9 crore.
Sobha's first-quarter earnings decreased 49.8 percent to Rs 6.1 crore from Rs 12.05 crore, while revenue fell 29.5 percent to Rs 640.4 crore.
The company's earnings increased 10.5% year on year to Rs 54.8 crore, up from Rs 49.6 crore. Revenue increased 13.3 percent to Rs 626.5 crore.
The company's Q1 earnings increased 19.9 percent year on year to Rs 1,101.5 crore from Rs 918.3 crore. Revenue increased 10.2 percent to Rs 4,393 crore.
In the second quarter of CY24, ABB India recorded a 50% year-on-year growth in profit to Rs 443.5 crore from Rs 295.6 crore. Revenue increased 12.8 percent to Rs 2,830.9 crore.