Business

L&T to BSE: Stocks to watch out on July 25

Image credits: Freepik

L&T

L&T's consolidated net profit for the June quarter increased 12% to Rs 2,786 crore. Its consolidated revenue rose 15% to Rs 55,120 crore.

Image credits: Freepik

SBI Life

During Q1FY25, SBI Life Insurance's net profit increased by 34.3 percent year on year to Rs 519.52 crore, driven by solid premium growth. 

Image credits: freepik

V-Guard

V-Guard recorded a 54.11 percent increase in overall net profit to Rs 98.97 crore in the June quarter of FY25, aided by margin improvements.

Image credits: Freepik

IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank's Q1FY25 net profit increased 40% year on year to Rs 1,719 crore, while provisions and taxes fell 80% year on year to Rs 356 crore in the quarter.

Image credits: freepik

RBL Bank

Baring Private Equity Asia is reportedly planning to exit the lender by selling its entire 7.9 percent stake in open market transactions on Thursday.

Image credits: freepik

BSE

The BSE has gained Sebi authority to function as a research analyst and investment adviser administration organization.

Image credits: freepik

Sun Pharmaceutical

Sun Pharma informed the exchanges that the USFDA issued a warning letter for its Dadra facility on June 19. 

Image credits: freepik
Find Next One