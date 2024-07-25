L&T to BSE: Stocks to watch out on July 25

Business
L&T's consolidated net profit for the June quarter increased 12% to Rs 2,786 crore. Its consolidated revenue rose 15% to Rs 55,120 crore.
During Q1FY25, SBI Life Insurance's net profit increased by 34.3 percent year on year to Rs 519.52 crore, driven by solid premium growth.
V-Guard recorded a 54.11 percent increase in overall net profit to Rs 98.97 crore in the June quarter of FY25, aided by margin improvements.
IDBI Bank's Q1FY25 net profit increased 40% year on year to Rs 1,719 crore, while provisions and taxes fell 80% year on year to Rs 356 crore in the quarter.
Baring Private Equity Asia is reportedly planning to exit the lender by selling its entire 7.9 percent stake in open market transactions on Thursday.
The BSE has gained Sebi authority to function as a research analyst and investment adviser administration organization.
Sun Pharma informed the exchanges that the USFDA issued a warning letter for its Dadra facility on June 19.