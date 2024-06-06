 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Invest smart: Top 5 online platforms for money and SIP investments

Image credits: Freepik

1. Groww

A popular online investment platform that offers user-friendly interface for investing in mutual funds, SIPs, stocks. It provides information about different investment options.

Image credits: Groww Website

2. Zerodha

One of India’s largest and most popular brokerage firms. It offers a range of investment options including stocks, mutual funds, bonds, and SIPs.

Image credits: Zerodha Website

3. Upstox

Upstox offers a range of investment products including mutual funds, SIPs, stocks, and commodities. It is well-regarded for its low brokerage fees and efficient trading platform.

Image credits: Upstox Website

4. Angel Broking

A full-service brokerage firm offering a wide range of investment options including mutual funds, SIPs, stocks, and insurance. 

Image credits: Freepik

5. Paytm Money

A part of the Paytm ecosystem, offering a robust platform for investing in mutual funds, SIPs, stocks, and NPS. It aims to democratize investment by offering services at low costs.

Image credits: freepik
