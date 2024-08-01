Infosys to Wipro: Stocks to watch on August 01

Business
Infosys received a pre-show cause notice from Karnataka State GST authorities for a GST payment of Rs 32,403 crore, covering expenses by its overseas branches.
Headed by Anil Agarwal. Vedanta has received approval from the BSE and NSE to split into six independent listed businesses.
Wipro said that it has been chosen by MAHLE, a worldwide automotive supplier, to overhaul its IT infrastructure with an innovative hybrid cloud solution.
The public-sector lender recorded a 9.5% year-on-year growth in net profit to Rs 4,458 crore for the quarter ended June 30, thanks to decreased credit charges.
The business achieved its highest-ever consolidated net profit of Rs 520.05 crore in Q1 FY25, a considerable increase from Rs 124.94 crore in Q1 FY24.
Adani Power, founded by billionaire Gautam Adani, reported a 55% year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,913 crore in Q1FY25, compared to Rs 8,759 crore in Q1FY24.