Infosys to Tata Motors: Stocks to watch on August 02

Business
On Thursday, Infosys said that the Karnataka Goods and Services Tax Department had dropped the pre-show cause notice issued to the Bengaluru-based software services firm.
Adani Enterprises reported a fiscal first-quarter profit of Rs 1454.50 crore, up 115.8% from Rs 673.93 crore in the equivalent quarter of FY24.
Tata Motors recorded a 74% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,566 crore in Q1 FY25, up from Rs 3,203 crore the previous year.
The JSW Group has announced ambitions to turn its infrastructure subsidiary, JSW Infrastructure, into a comprehensive logistics solutions provider.
Zomato reported a profit of Rs 253 crore in the fiscal first quarter, up 12550% from Rs 2 crore in the same quarter of FY24.
Sun Pharmaceutical's net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 25 was Rs 2,835.62 crore, up 40.2% from Rs 2,022.54 crore in the first quarter of fiscal year 24.