Business

Infosys to Tata Motors: Stocks to watch on August 02

Image credits: Freepik

Infosys

On Thursday, Infosys said that the Karnataka Goods and Services Tax Department had dropped the pre-show cause notice issued to the Bengaluru-based software services firm.

Image credits: freepik

Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises reported a fiscal first-quarter profit of Rs 1454.50 crore, up 115.8% from Rs 673.93 crore in the equivalent quarter of FY24.

Image credits: freepik

Tata Motors

Tata Motors recorded a 74% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,566 crore in Q1 FY25, up from Rs 3,203 crore the previous year. 

Image credits: freepik

JSW Infrastructure

The JSW Group has announced ambitions to turn its infrastructure subsidiary, JSW Infrastructure, into a comprehensive logistics solutions provider.

Image credits: freepik

Zomato

Zomato reported a profit of Rs 253 crore in the fiscal first quarter, up 12550% from Rs 2 crore in the same quarter of FY24. 

Image credits: freepik

Sun Pharmaceutical

Sun Pharmaceutical's net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 25 was Rs 2,835.62 crore, up 40.2% from Rs 2,022.54 crore in the first quarter of fiscal year 24.

Image credits: freepik
Find Next One