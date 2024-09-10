Business

Infosys to Adani Green Energy: Stocks to watch on September 10, 2024

Stock market

Today's trade will focus on shares of Infosys, Dixon Tech, AstraZeneca Pharma, HAL, and GMR Airports, among others, due to significant news events.

Bank of Baroda

The business raised Rs 5,000 crore through a 10-year infrastructure bond sale, its second in a short period. 

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel has created a fixed deposit marketplace under its digital platform, Airtel Finance, in collaboration with NBFCs and small finance banks.

Infosys

The market regulator Sebi has relaxed restrictions on 16 companies, including some former Infosys employees, for alleged insider trading.

Union Bank of India

Union Bank of India has joined the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials demonstrating its commitment to climate risk management.

Adani Green Energy

Adani Green Energy redeemed $750 million in bonds ahead of schedule as part of its deleveraging strategy. 

