Apple released its new iPhone 16 on September 9th. Along with the latest iPhone, the Apple Watch Series 10 is also being launched at the 'It's Glowtime' event.
The first computer made by Apple was released on April 1, 1976. It had no CPU, no monitor. In 1978, the second computer made by Apple astonished the world.
Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak started making and selling compact computers from a garage. People started using them easily in homes and offices.
Apple is always innovating. This also benefited the company. Sales increased 16 times in 2 years to reach 117 million dollars.
Steve Jobs and Motorola MD Zander are friends. Motorola Moto ROKR E1 was released on September 7, 2005. It is the first phone in the world to integrate Apple iTunes software.
Moto ROKR E1 did not get a good response. But the demand for Apple to make its own smartphone has increased. However, Steve Jobs wanted to focus on the computer business.
According to the book 'The One Device: The Secret History of the iPhone', Steve Jobs felt that 'Apple's scope would be limited if it made its smartphone'.
Apple Vice President Mike Bell sent an email to Steve Jobs on November 7, 2004. It read, 'Steve, I have a good idea for making smartphones.'
'Designer Johnny Ive has some great designs for iPads, we should make our own phone,' Mike emailed Steve.
3, 4 days after this email was sent, Steve Jobs, Mike Bell, Johnny Ive and Steve Iskoman met for lunch. That's where the iPhone project started.