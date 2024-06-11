 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Business

Having multiple bank accounts? Things you should keep in mind

Image credits: FREEPIK

Maintain minimum balance

Most banks require a minimum balance for savings accounts, and failing to meet this can result in penalty charges.
 

Image credits: freepik@rawpixel.com

Online fraud and scams

Having multiple bank accounts can increase the risk of falling victim to fraud. It's crucial to be vigilant & implement strong security measures to protect against potential risks.
 

Image credits: FREEPIK

Deactivation of unused accounts

Inactive bank accounts may be deactivated by banks after a prolonged period, potentially incurring additional fees and administrative inconvenience to reactivate them.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Service Charge

Some banking services are free, while others may incur fees. Stay vigilant, as seemingly small charges can add up and impact your financial health.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Stay Organised

Keep your account information, such as login details and bank contacts, organized and easily accessible.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Plan for taxes

Be prepared to handle tax implications if you earn interest on your accounts or if you have accounts in different tax jurisdictions.
 

Image credits: freepik

Close Unnecessary Accounts

Regularly review your accounts and close any that are no longer needed to simplify your financial management.
 

Image credits: freepik
Find Next One