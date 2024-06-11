Having multiple bank accounts? Things you should keep in mind

Business
Most banks require a minimum balance for savings accounts, and failing to meet this can result in penalty charges.
Having multiple bank accounts can increase the risk of falling victim to fraud. It's crucial to be vigilant & implement strong security measures to protect against potential risks.
Inactive bank accounts may be deactivated by banks after a prolonged period, potentially incurring additional fees and administrative inconvenience to reactivate them.
Some banking services are free, while others may incur fees. Stay vigilant, as seemingly small charges can add up and impact your financial health.
Keep your account information, such as login details and bank contacts, organized and easily accessible.
Be prepared to handle tax implications if you earn interest on your accounts or if you have accounts in different tax jurisdictions.
Regularly review your accounts and close any that are no longer needed to simplify your financial management.