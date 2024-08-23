Business

Cdsl to Infosys: Stocks to watch on August 23, 2024

Ambuja Cements

Holderind Investments, a promoter group firm, has announced a block deal to sell a 2.84 percent share in Ambuja Cements for $500 million.

Adani Power

The National Company Law Tribunal, Hyderabad Bench has approved Adani Power's Rs 4,101 crore resolution plan to acquire Lanco Amarkantak Power Limited.

Infosys

The Indian government is looking into ways to resolve tax problems with major corporations, including Infosys, which has received a demand for Rs 32,403 crore in overdue taxes.

Central Bank of India

The Central Bank of India has successfully bid to acquire Future Enterprises Ltd's shares in life and general insurance companies.

Wipro

Rizing Management LLC, Wipro's step-down company, has been voluntarily dissolved as of August 21. 

SBI Life Insurance Company

Haryana's Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner has demanded Rs 239.27 crore from SBI Life for GST, including interest and penalties, in FY20.

