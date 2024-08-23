Cdsl to Infosys: Stocks to watch on August 23, 2024

Business
Holderind Investments, a promoter group firm, has announced a block deal to sell a 2.84 percent share in Ambuja Cements for $500 million.
The National Company Law Tribunal, Hyderabad Bench has approved Adani Power's Rs 4,101 crore resolution plan to acquire Lanco Amarkantak Power Limited.
The Indian government is looking into ways to resolve tax problems with major corporations, including Infosys, which has received a demand for Rs 32,403 crore in overdue taxes.
The Central Bank of India has successfully bid to acquire Future Enterprises Ltd's shares in life and general insurance companies.
Rizing Management LLC, Wipro's step-down company, has been voluntarily dissolved as of August 21.
Haryana's Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner has demanded Rs 239.27 crore from SBI Life for GST, including interest and penalties, in FY20.