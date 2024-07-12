Business

Budget 2024: 7 most remarkable budgets in Indian history

1. Black Budget (Yashwantrao B. Chavan - 1973)

It was termed the 'Black Budget' due to the high fiscal deficit, which amounted to Rs 550 crore

2. Carrot and Sticks Budget (1986)

A blend of incentives to encourage economic growth and stringent measures to curb tax evasion and black money. It was the first step towards demolishing the licence raj in India. 

3. Epochal Budget (Manmohan Singh - 1991)

It is known for its economic liberalisation reforms, this budget marked the shift from a closed economy to an open market.

4. Dream Budget (P Chidambaram - 1997)

It introduced several economic reforms, including lowering income tax rates, removing corporate tax surcharges, and reducing corporate tax rates. 

5. Millennium Budget (Yashwant Sinha - 2000)

The budget included measures to promote IT and telecommunications, helping to establish India as an IT powerhouse.

6. Railway Merger (Arun Jaitley - 2017)

It was the first budget to be presented on February 1 instead of the traditional date. Additionally, the 2017 budget merged the Railway Budget with the General Budge

7. Once-in-a-Century Budget (Nirmala Sitharaman - 2021)

It enhanced focus on privatisation, robust tax collections, and investment in infrastructure and healthcare.

