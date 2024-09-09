Business

Adani Group to Tata Power: Stocks to watch on September 09, 2024

Tata Power

Tata Power's Odisha Discoms have granted contracts totaling Rs 11,481 crore to local contractors and suppliers.

Godfrey Phillips

Bina Modi was reappointed as MD of Godfrey Phillips, with more than 86% of shareholders (86.64%) voting in favor of her reappointment.

Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial Services has created a joint venture with BlackRock Advisors Singapore to offer financial advising services.

SpiceJet

SpiceJet's promoter, Ajay Singh, may sell up to 15% of his ownership in the airline as part of a fundraising round. 

Adani Group

The company has established Adani Energy Resources (Shanghai) Co. in Shanghai to provide supply chain solutions and project management services in the country.

Ola Electric Mobility

The one-month lock-in period for Ola Electric shares expires on September 9, making 18.18 crore shares available for trade.

