Budget 2024
Particularly in the era of the internet, a lot goes into making sure that the Budget stays secret. However, there hasn't been a leak in almost 70 years.
Was produced at a press on Minto Road until 1980. Next, govt press was established in North Block's basement, which houses FM's headquarters in former Parliament building.
Weeks before the announcement of the Budget, the Finance Ministry office goes into a quarantine. It is out of bounds for visitors and media until the presentation.
The entry and exit points are heavily guarded. Even those who are involved in the making of Budget are under scrutiny – they are closely watched by IB with help of Delhi Police.
An intelligence team, which is headed by the joint secretary, monitors the movement of officials involved in the Budget-making process. Their phone calls are also tracked.
At least 100 officials are at work in the finance ministry for at least 10 days. During this time they have no contact with the outside world not even their families.
Only the finance minister can visit the officials. The Intelligence Bureau chief reportedly makes surprise visits to the printing press area.
The final preparations start with a halwa ceremony in the presence of the finance minister. After the dessert is distributed, the officials in charge of the printing get to work.