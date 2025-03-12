Holi 2025 puja guide: Know which color gulaal to offer to each deity

Astrology
Holi will be celebrated on Friday, March 14th. Applying Gulaal to deities on Holi is considered auspicious. Know which color to apply.
Offer yellow Gulaal to Lord Vishnu on Holi. You can also apply the same color to Shri Ram and Krishna. Doing so will maintain happiness in your life.
Offer vermillion-colored Gulaal to Hanumanji on Holi to resolve your stalled tasks. This color is very dear to Hanumanji. You can also offer red Gulaal.
Offer white Gulaal to Lord Shiva on Holi. If white Gulaal is unavailable, you can offer any other light color, such as light pink, to Mahadev.
Offer red Gulaal to Goddess Durga, Parvati, or Lakshmi on Holi. This will maintain their grace upon you. You will achieve success.
According to astrology, Lord Shri Ganesh is associated with the planet Mercury. Therefore, offering green Gulaal to him on Holi is auspicious.