Astrology

Holi 2025 puja guide: Know which color gulaal to offer to each deity

When is Holi 2025?

Holi will be celebrated on Friday, March 14th. Applying Gulaal to deities on Holi is considered auspicious. Know which color to apply.

Which Color Gulaal to Offer to Lord Vishnu?

Offer yellow Gulaal to Lord Vishnu on Holi. You can also apply the same color to Shri Ram and Krishna. Doing so will maintain happiness in your life.

Which Gulaal to Offer to Hanumanji?

Offer vermillion-colored Gulaal to Hanumanji on Holi to resolve your stalled tasks. This color is very dear to Hanumanji. You can also offer red Gulaal.

Which Color Gulaal to Offer to Shivji?

Offer white Gulaal to Lord Shiva on Holi. If white Gulaal is unavailable, you can offer any other light color, such as light pink, to Mahadev.

Which Color Gulaal to Offer to Goddesses?

Offer red Gulaal to Goddess Durga, Parvati, or Lakshmi on Holi. This will maintain their grace upon you. You will achieve success.

Which Color Gulaal to Offer to Shri Ganesh?

According to astrology, Lord Shri Ganesh is associated with the planet Mercury. Therefore, offering green Gulaal to him on Holi is auspicious.