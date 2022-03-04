Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WHO flies down life-saving aid for Ukraine from Dubai

    The WHO warehouse in Dubai sent across 36 tonnes of supplies. The global body informed that more aid is en route as the 'need continues rising across Ukraine'.

    Mar 4, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

    A World Health Organisation shipment of life-saving medical supplies arrived in Warsaw on Friday for delivery to Ukraine. The WHO warehouse in Dubai sent across 36 tonnes of supplies. The global body informed that more aid is en route as the 'need continues rising across Ukraine'.
     
    This shipment from Dubai comprised medical supplies to meet the needs of a population of 150,000 people and trauma supplies to meet the needs of 1,000 patients who need surgical care.  
     
    Strongly calling for safe passage for these supplies andother humanitarian deliveries, the WHO urged both Russia and Ukraine authorities that health workers and facilities in Ukraine desperately need supplies to continue treating casualties and people who are ill from other conditions. 
     
    According to lavio Salio, WHO Emergency Medical Teams Network Leader, "I am here in Poland where 36 metric tonnes of medical supplies have just landed, destined for Ukraine. The WHO has sent surgical supplies and medicine for all other diseases that do not stop for war. The supplies will be moved into trucks to the border with Ukraine, and then further, to support the affected health system."

    The Russian invasion has claimed the lives of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers of civilians even as a million more have fled their homes to safety.

